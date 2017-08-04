Today is President Obama's 56th birthday. Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted, "Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama."
To celebrate Obama's birthday and his iconic friendship with Biden, we're republishing some of the best Obiden photos.
Never was there a better bromance than this one.
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are more than just coworkers and running mates. They're also great friends.
That comes across so clearly every time you look at the two of them together. It's clear in their smiles and their hugs that they really care about each other. They have a connection filled with real laughs, genuine respect, and true friendship.
It's a bromance of the best kind and we love everything about it.
Sure, Obama and Biden closed the chapter on their run in the White House, but that doesn't mean their bromance is over. In fact, we think they'll still be laughing at each other's jokes and sharing hugs well into the next eight years — and beyond.
Ahead, we've gathered 10 images that prove Obama and Biden have the best bromance, ever. Click ahead and prepare to start missing them before they're even gone.