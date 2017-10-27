Update (October 27, 2017, 1 p.m.): Stranger Things season 2 premiered on Netflix today, and we've been watching it nonstop. We also can't get this amazing demogorgon costume from last year out of our heads, so here it is again to give you some Halloween inspiration. Looking for more Stranger Things costume ideas? Click here.
The original post continues below.
If you thought your Eleven costume was incredible, step aside. We've found the coolest, most insane Stranger Things costume ever. And it totally won Halloween.
One Redditor uploaded a video of a terrifyingly realistic Demogorgon costume. The costume seems to have been created by artist Carl Leck of CBL Imagery in Indiana. The video first showed up on CBL's Instagram yesterday.
Not only does this costume look like exactly like the Demogorgon — the monster from the "Upside Down" in Netflix's Stranger Things —but it even opens its mouth like it too. Talk about impressive.
Since first posting images of the final product, CBL Imagery began posting videos and photos on its Instagram to show the process of creating the costume. And if you think it looks super expensive, the creator swears that his biggest expenses were "three cans of spray foam insulation and two rolls of gorilla tape."
While everyone else was out buying Eggos and wearing Christmas lights, this guy got super creative and decided to make our nightmare from the "Upside Down" a reality. Well done!
