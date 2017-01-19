These Memes Of Joe Biden Plotting White House Pranks Are Gold

In the last week, Billinson — who goes by the handle @jbillinson — has been creating memes of President Obama and VP Joe Biden discussing Biden's imagined attempts to prank President-elect Donald Trump before he heads to the White House. The end result is pure Twitter gold.
Biden: Ideally I'd like to include traps from all of the Home Alone movies, but we've only got two months so the Home Alone 2 plan is fine pic.twitter.com/iFkkJNmkvl— Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016
Then, there's all the memes of Biden trying to get Obama in on his pranking:
"I left a Kenyan passport in your desk, just to fuck with him"— Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016
"Joe"
"Oh and a prayer rug in your bedroom. He's gonna lose it!"
"Dammit Joe" pic.twitter.com/mEWo91OLuA
Biden: "Guess who just upper-decked the toilet outside the Oval Office?"— Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016
Obama: "Dammit Joe, I have to live here for two more months" pic.twitter.com/xBGOslRIRa
Biden: I think if we just leave a small-— Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016
Obama: No
Biden: Just a small Mouse Trap inspired-
Obama: No booby traps, Joe pic.twitter.com/qttZspBQDI
Obama: Check pl-— Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016
Biden: Actually, we'll take five more milkshakes and you can bill the White House on January 21st pic.twitter.com/KVcdBtQHAe
Biden's got a lot of tiny hands jokes:
Obama: Did you replace all the toiletries with travel size bottles?— Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016
Biden: He's got tiny hands Barack, I want him to feel welcome here pic.twitter.com/e7NRIZ43Ww
Biden: I just don't see what's wrong with a friendly bipartisan message— Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016
Obama: Joe, you spray painted "Tiny Hands Bitch" on the White House pic.twitter.com/ueiUTuZIlN
Biden: Trump has some big shoes to fill— Josh (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016
Obama: You're too kind, Joe
Biden: No really, what do you wear, a 13? He can't be bigger than a 9 pic.twitter.com/GrgeLbibcq
Hillary makes a cameo in one:
Biden: Hillary was saying they took the W's off the keyboards when Bush won!— Josh (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016
Obama: Joe put-
Biden: I TOOK THE T'S, THEY CAN ONLY TYPE RUMP pic.twitter.com/D6Vh7Zu429
There's also Biden giving Pence advice:
Biden: When they start talking about the Inaugural Balls, don't grab your crotch and smile— Josh (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016
Pence: Why wou-
Biden: IT'S MY JOKE. DON'T DO IT pic.twitter.com/eFkBIie517
Biden: Mike, I don't like you, you don't like me— Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016
Pence: Let's keep this civil
Biden: Whatever. I'm taking the "World's Best VP" mug with me pic.twitter.com/NL58NBSmvV
And, of course, Obama's doing his best to make a smooth transition for the new president-elect:
"Yes Mr. Trump, I took Joe's pocket knife away and we'll get you some new tires for that limo right away, but I can't make him say sorry" pic.twitter.com/wULtfJqu85— Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016
The memes have gone viral and Billinson, who is a photographer in D.C. according to his website, has become a bit of an internet celebrity. Are these memes strong enough to unite Democrats and Republicans? Who knows, but it's the first big laugh lots of people have probably had this past week.
