These Teens' Post-Election Plans Are Giving Us Hope For The Future

“I’m going to stand up for what I believe in and use my voice,” one young woman says. “I’m going to treat people with more kindness,” another promises. In the compilation, girls promise to enact little changes in their daily lives to make the world a little kinder, a little more welcoming, a little more sustainable.According to an emailed statement from Clover Letter cofounder Liza Darwin, the call to action was partially inspired by Hillary Clinton’s concession speech on Wednesday morning. “Our constitutional democracy demands our participation, not just every four years, but all the time,” Clinton said. “So, let’s do all we can to keep advancing the causes and values we all hold dear.”“Over just 24 hours, we’ve received responses from girls all over the world (not just America!)” Clover Letter’s statement said. “But we believe this movement can be bigger, which is why we’re asking for your support.”You can submit your own video and promise to improve the world you live in on social media with the hashtag #Next4Years, and remind us all that the world is not as dark a place as it may seem.