These Teens' Post-Election Plans Are Giving Us Hope For The Future

These girls are refusing to let the 2016 election get them down — instead, they’re using it as a starting point to be the change they want to see in the world.
While half of America woke up on Wednesday morning devastated to hear the results of the 2016 election, feminist platform Clover Letter called on its audience of young women to look forward with hope. Instead of mourning, they asked their readers to make videos for their #Next4Years campaign, pledging how they were going to make the world a better place through actions in their daily lives.
While half of America woke up on Wednesday morning devastated to hear the results of the 2016 election, feminist platform Clover Letter called on its audience of young women to look forward with hope. Instead of mourning, they asked their readers to make videos for their #Next4Years campaign, pledging how they were going to make the world a better place through actions in their daily lives.
“I’m going to stand up for what I believe in and use my voice,” one young woman says. “I’m going to treat people with more kindness,” another promises. In the compilation, girls promise to enact little changes in their daily lives to make the world a little kinder, a little more welcoming, a little more sustainable.
According to an emailed statement from Clover Letter cofounder Liza Darwin, the call to action was partially inspired by Hillary Clinton’s concession speech on Wednesday morning. “Our constitutional democracy demands our participation, not just every four years, but all the time,” Clinton said. “So, let’s do all we can to keep advancing the causes and values we all hold dear.”
“Over just 24 hours, we’ve received responses from girls all over the world (not just America!)” Clover Letter’s statement said. “But we believe this movement can be bigger, which is why we’re asking for your support.”
You can submit your own video and promise to improve the world you live in on social media with the hashtag #Next4Years, and remind us all that the world is not as dark a place as it may seem.
According to an emailed statement from Clover Letter cofounder Liza Darwin, the call to action was partially inspired by Hillary Clinton’s concession speech on Wednesday morning. “Our constitutional democracy demands our participation, not just every four years, but all the time,” Clinton said. “So, let’s do all we can to keep advancing the causes and values we all hold dear.”
“Over just 24 hours, we’ve received responses from girls all over the world (not just America!)” Clover Letter’s statement said. “But we believe this movement can be bigger, which is why we’re asking for your support.”
You can submit your own video and promise to improve the world you live in on social media with the hashtag #Next4Years, and remind us all that the world is not as dark a place as it may seem.
Advertisement