Voters Are Already Looking To The Future With Hope

By 3 a.m. Wednesday, it was a wrap. As the dust settled and the sun rose, Americans started to grapple with the results and wondered where the country would go from here.
Despite deep disappointment, the messages were ultimately positive. In her concession speech, Hillary Clinton said, "Our responsibility as citizens is to keep doing our part to build that better, stronger, fairer America we seek." That message has been picked up around the country and on social media. On Twitter, people are already picking themselves up, dusting off, and planning for the future.
May the election of Trump bring forth the fiercest, smartest, toughest generation of ass-kicking women this country could possibly imagine.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 9, 2016
We won't always agree. But we have to work to disagree without tearing each other down. There's too much at stake. We need each other.— deray mckesson (@deray) November 9, 2016
In our lifetimes, it has never been more important for Americans to stand on principle for equality and liberty.— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 9, 2016
The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of our democracy; we have a responsibility to come together. https://t.co/Wx0dyDzpXu pic.twitter.com/noha2T3tbA— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 9, 2016
We won't. Ever.— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) November 9, 2016
I encourage everyone to go out into your neighborhoods, towns, community events this week and hear your neighbor's heart. #PostElection— Dominique A. Evans (@VersedTestimony) November 9, 2016
We stand together. We stick up for the vulnerable. We challenge bigots. We don't let hate speech become normalised. We hold the line. https://t.co/ro9AkRSc9Q— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016
"It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness." -Eleanor Roosevelt pic.twitter.com/82FMw1cvq5— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 9, 2016
"This loss hurts. But please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it." —Hillary— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016
Though many found themselves disappointed by the results of this tight race, it's a hopeful sign that so many people are already looking to the future. In his speech in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday afternoon, President Barack Obama reinforced the idea that Americans are in this together.
"We have to remember we're actually all on one team," he said. "We're not Democrats first, we're not Republicans first. We are Americans first."