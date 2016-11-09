Voters Are Already Looking To The Future With Hope

As it became increasingly clear on Tuesday night that Donald Trump would win the presidency of the United States, there were ripples of disbelief across the political spectrum, from hopeful Trump supporters to incredulous opponents.



By 3 a.m. Wednesday, it was a wrap. As the dust settled and the sun rose, Americans started to grapple with the results and wondered where the country would go from here.



Despite deep disappointment, the messages were ultimately positive. In her concession speech, Hillary Clinton said, "Our responsibility as citizens is to keep doing our part to build that better, stronger, fairer America we seek." That message has been picked up around the country and on social media. On Twitter, people are already picking themselves up, dusting off, and planning for the future.