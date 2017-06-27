With Pretty Little Liars officially done for good, you're probably asking yourself one question: What the hell am I going to watch now?
PLL fans have dedicated years of their lives to a show that's filled with drama, sex, murder, and really chic outfits. But here's the thing — it certainly isn't the first cult-status teen drama to mix these elements. (And, of course, it won't be the last.)
In fact, the last decade-and-a-half is filled with TV series that are just as sexy, dark, and mysterious. They may even be better. Don't get us wrong, PLL is super fun to watch. But what about a show that's more than the sum of its shock-value twists and turns? What about a plot that makes sense? What about a show that takes risks?
Well, we've got you covered. We rounded up all the shows that will help you get your PLL fix. And we promise, these shows are as good as — if not better than — Pretty Little Liars. So get ready to binge-watch and let "A" rest easy.