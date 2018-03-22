It takes a firm talking to from his mother (Molly Ringwald), over dinner one night to remind Archie that maybe his father isn't a mob boss who can buy anyone in Riverdale, but he's a hardworking, kind person who literally put the roof over his ginger head. I have to admit that when mama Andrews first came to town — to help Fred with Lodge family legal issues — I thought it was a waste of Molly Ringwald. But it was worth the guest appearance to have her yell, "You don't have to side with your dad, even tho Hiram is a crook — but I'll be damned if I'm gonna sit here and listen to you disrespect him."