Veronica's Daddy Issues Will Cause A Rift Between Her & Betty

"[Hiram's business dealings have] a massive effect on her relationship with her friends because now they all know that her father's taking over the town... But Betty seems to be kind of on Veronica's side for the most part, until there's an episode where — I think I can tease — there's a little bit of a conflict between Betty and Veronica involving my parents and what they've done," Mendes told the outlet. "I think her friends are gonna feel betrayed by Veronica for what Veronica knows and how she's remained quiet throughout all of it."