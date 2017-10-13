Why The Betty & Veronica Trope Is Tired & Sexist

Archie seems apprehensive about the shower sex — after all, the guy's father did just get shot. After they have sex, he breaks down sobbing, seemingly because his girlfriend won't leave him alone. (She doesn't know how to deal with situations like this, she confessed to Betty earlier.) This is an important perspective: Both Veronica and Betty boil down to what Archie thinks of them. The two girls are perpetual potential love interests for Archie, even though Betty is currently dating Jughead. Last season, she confessed her love for her red-headed neighbor, only for it to go unrequited. When Veronica and Archie first hooked up, Betty was devastated.