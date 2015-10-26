The more freaky details that trickle out about Jared Leto's Suicide Squad Joker, the more terrified we become. First off: that costume. Empire magazine's latest cover features the first full-body shot of Leto in the iconic role, and he's wearing...track pants? Okay, so maybe this carnation of the Joker — last played by Heath Ledger in 2008's The Dark Knight — has an unexpected athletic streak. Or enjoys being super comfy while watching the world burn. He's also barefoot, carrying a fabulous pimp cane, wearing a purple crocodile trench, and sporting an appropriately freaky array of torso tattoos. Well, there's your last-minute Halloween costume!
In the print-exclusive interview, Leto — known for his over-the-top method acting — dishes on how he got into character for the highly anticipated film, out next summer. "There was definitely a period of...detachment," he told the magazine. "I took a pretty deep dive. But this was a unique opportunity and I couldn’t imagine doing it another way." Okay, that makes sense. We're with you, Jared. "It was fun, playing those psychological games," he continued. "But at the same time it was very painful, like giving birth out of my prick hole." Aaaand, you've lost us. Apparently, that, er, process also included sending a pet rat to co-star Margot Robbie (?!).
Well, Jared, you have our attention. We're excited to see what else about Leto's role comes to light in the months before the film's August 2016 release. But also afraid. (Vulture)
