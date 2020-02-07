Fans were introduced to chaotic queen Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in the 2016 superhero flop Suicide Squad, but now, she's out to prove that she's much more than just the Joker's girlfriend. In Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Harley takes center stage, returning to Gotham to face off against a crime lord creating havoc in the DC Universe's dark capital city. And, like any good superhero, she's got a ragtag band of capable women behind her.
Birds of Prey promises to be an adventure as topsy-turvy as its protagonist herself, but its soundtrack might be even more colorful. The project, produced by Atlantic Records, consists of 15 unique tracks featuring some of the most talented female artists in the game — Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, and Doja Cat, to name a few. This is a project for the girls, by the girls.
Like the film it accompanies, Birds of Prey: The Album is a wild ride from start to finish. Ahead, check out every song on the fantabulous record.