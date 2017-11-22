The world of Wes Anderson is often a magical place filled with childhood adventures, pastel-colored sets, and Edward Norton appearances. Films like Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel have been a welcome escape for me when I've needed a break from the bleak reality of the outside world, especially as more allegations of sexual harassment and assault are brought to light in the news. But it turns out Anderson, too, might be tied to these harrowing stories, though in a much different way.