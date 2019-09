How Elle Fanning & Kirsten Dunst Became Sofia Coppola's Movie Muses

The Beguiled is based on the 1960s novel by Thomas Cullinan, and has been adapted to the big screen once before, in a 1971 version starring Clint Eastwood. While that movie centered around the male perspective of the soldier arriving in a female environment, Coppola chose to focus on the women of the story. How did they survive this intrusion of their space? This is especially important given Coppola's recent triumph at the Cannes Film Festival, where she became the second woman to win Best Director in 71 years . Jury member Jessica Chastain made headlines when she called out films for not accurately representing women, largely due to the lack of female perspectives in filmmaking. "It was quite disturbing, to be honest,” she said. “There are some exceptions, I will say. But for the most part, I was surprised with the representation of female characters on screen in these films.”