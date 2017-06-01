We're pretty sure all of those "The Future Is Female" T-shirts and posters were specifically referring to the month of June 2017. Just a few of the femme-powered offerings coming up over the next 30 days: Wonder Woman, Orange Is the New Black, Lorde's new album, Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, Roxane Gay's new book, and more Queen Sugar. Sure, we would have loved to have a woman president inaugurated this year, but the rise of such women-driven entertainment is definitely worth celebrating.
Plus, who needs light and frothy beach reads when we can cuddle up with Gay's Hunger and Anne Helen Petersen's Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman?
June, we salute you. July has a lot to live up to.