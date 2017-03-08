We Made Girl-Power Merch For International Women's Day

Between all the women wearing red in solidarity, those taking off work as part of the A Day Without Woman initiative, and the general outpouring of girl-power passion splashing across your social media feeds, there's no way you haven't heard it's International Women's Day. But beyond just celebrating women on this one day (which we're doing by avoiding shopping except for small businesses owned by women, calling our representatives, and donating to pro-women organizations, among other things), we (of course!) want to keep the mission of inclusivity and female empowerment going strong every day. And what better way than to wear our values loud and proud?
While there's definitely no shortage of feminist merch on the market for the Nasty Woman out there, we couldn't resist putting our own bold, Refinery29 twist on the trend. So, we've loaded up our Tictail shop with all the R29-designed pussy-power tees, totes, prints, and more you could possibly need to outfit yourself for the resistance. Click on to shop a selection of goodies that'll help you wear your values, fund an increase of women in public leadership by supporting She Should Run, and look cool AF. Can you think of a better way to keep the energy of International Women's Day going strong for days (and months and years) to come?