If you look past the jokes, and amusing obsession with curls, what shines through is that these men openly appreciate Disney princesses for their empowering characteristics. They have internalized the values put forward by the films of their childhood, be it Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, or Mulan. A quick search through the thread shows Mulan as the most sought after princess, with Jasmine and Belle as close runners-up. On the other hand, there is almost no mention of more traditional princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, or Aurora, famous for having only 18 speaking lines in her own movie. Another, older thread asking men which Disney princesse they would choose to be for a day shows similar results. If there was ever any doubt about the importance of showing powerful women on screen, then ladies and gentlemen, I show you the receipts.