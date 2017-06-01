Wonder Woman is stronger than Hercules, wiser than Athena, and one of the longest-running comic book heroines of all time. So, why haven't studios leapt on the opportunity to bring her story to the big screen?
The first Wonder Woman comic came out in 1941, but it's taken 76 years for the Amazonian warrior princess to get her very own live-action film. Clearly, Wonder Woman's DC Comics compatriots didn't have to wait three quarters of a century for their big-screen debuts. I don't have enough fingers to count all of the Batman, Superman, and Batman vs. Superman films that have been released over the years. At last, it's Diana Prince's turn.
To understand the delay in bringing her to theaters, first we'll delve back into the origins of the comic book. When the Wonder Woman comic came out, it was nothing short of revolutionary. Over the years, TV adaptations and potential film scripts have attempted to harness Diana's initial spirit, to varying degrees of success. Given its glowing critical reception, this upcoming film would've delighted Wonder Woman's feminist creator.
Prepare to be surprised, delighted, and most of all, excited for the upcoming Wonder Woman film.
Wonder Woman premieres in theaters on Friday, June 2, 2017.
