It's at Nick and April's end that Banana Split really begins. Banana Split, which premiered this past weekend at the L.A. Film Festival, looks at the fast and furious friendship that forms between April and Nick's new girlfriend, Clara ( Liana Liberato ), against their initial instincts. We see April fall in love twice : First, with Nick; then, after the relief of mutual understanding with Clara calcifies into lasting friendship. Banana Split, which was written by Marks and Joey Power, is a movie that understands, perfectly, the enormous pressure teenagers face while on precipice of a new home, new friends, new self — and the behaviors that might arise from staring at these stakes too long. Essentially, it captures the intensity of being 18, and uses the cadence of todays' 18-year-olds to do so. We spoke to Marks, Liberato, and Sprouse about the movie, and about how no one but Marks could've written it.