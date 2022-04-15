Let Selena Quintanilla Rest in Peace

But whose memory of Selena is he keeping alive? Selena was only 23 years old when she passed away, a young adult entering into womanhood and finding her autonomy. “She didn't even get to the point where she was fully reflecting on what happened to her and the life she led. That story is told by her dad, brother, sister, and mom the way they believe is right, and molding it into the way that benefits them the most,” Zaragoza points out. “Let’s say I died, if my parents said, ‘Hey, let's take all of Alex’s stupid blogs and sell merch' without ever thinking what I would want, I'd be haunting their houses.”