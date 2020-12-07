That’s why you’re not particularly sad for Selena in The Series when she isn’t allowed to gallop around a fair with “fellow” high schoolers in “Beso” — she’s perceived to be a young adult and therefore someone who can reasonably handle the responsibilities in front of her. It’s also why one of The Series’ most emotional scenes lacks punch. In third episode “And the Winner Is…,” Selena’s older sister and bandmate Suzette (32-year-old Noemi Gonzalez) unburdens her insecurities as a musician onto Selena. At first glance it’s a thoughtful conversation between two women about the limitations of talent. But, in the reality of The Series, this is a soul-baring heart-to-heart between a 15 year old and a vulnerable 19 year old about their identities and fears. The Series gives us none of these undertones. For The Series — or any prospective future remake, preferably from a Chicana creator — to truly feel urgent, it requires a teen performer and the tender youthfulness she’ll bring to the screen.