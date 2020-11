Fans of Fresh Prince obviously tuned in to the reunion to watch our favorite TV family get together and talk about the impact of the show on their lives, but the biggest draw of the TV special was no doubt the reappearance of Janet Hubert, aka Original Aunt Vivian . Hubert played the vivacious college professor and matriarch of the Banks family, her good-natured temperament and designer style a foil to her husband Phillip's (played by the late James Avery) strict parenting and general stuffiness. She was the Aunt Viv that we grew up with and loved, but she was forced out after Fresh Prince's third season and replaced, an executive decision that ultimately created a massive rift between her and Will Smith that spanned decades.