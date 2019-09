A Definitive Ranking Of Clothing Lines Started By Rappers

On a runway-slash-skate ramp surrounded by flowers, Tyler, the Creator presented his loud line of streetwear. The collection and show perfectly echoed his eccentric and unconventional sense of humor, meaning if you’re not into lightly-colored “golf” separates, you can always snag a skate deck or a pair of smiley-face dice Kanye West’s movement in the fashion industry was inevitable, from his first launch of Pastelle Clothing in 2005 to his runway collection of womenswear in 2012. A shoe collaboration with Adidas was what ultimately launched his design career and West's muted offering for Yeezy Season 1 was a hit. Last season, West held an extravagant listening party-cum-fashion show at Madison Square Garden, where he hosted thousands of fans for the debut of Yeezy Season 2, and his new album, The Life of Pablo.Exactly what you would expect from Pharrell uniting with Nigo (founder of Bape). From the start, the clothing line was exclusively manufactured in Japan, which resulted in high-quality construction and limited quantities. The pieces are thoughtful and easy to wear with anything.In the past, Rocawear has received some criticism , but Jay Z has always been a pro at getting that dirt off his shoulder. Hov’s brand includes watches, footwear, and more, though the highlight is definitely the cable-knit matching set you never knew you needed.An outlier from the usual streetwear hip-hop brands, Andre 3000's whimsical line accurately reflects the singers eclectic style, with quirky polka dotted bow ties and plaid blazers. The combination of dandyism and his affinity for the '70s makes for a nostalgic brand that would make Beau Brummell proud.Diddy's Sean John line won him a CFDA Award in 2004 for Menswear Designer of the Year. The innovative R & B rapper was also the first to utilize social media by broadcasting his show on Instagram and Twitter in 2013. His collections focus on well-cut suits, classy leisure pieces, and all-white ensembles you wish you could wear to one of his famous white parties.One of the original pioneers of streetwear, Wu Wear is now a rare vintage find. Today, it's a Europe-based online store that sells your usual graphic tees and hoodies, but way back when, the brand was a stylish and creative hit with printed windbreakers and kung fu-inspired goods. BRB, searching every vintage store and eBay for a Shaolin tee or Hawaiian shirt 50 Cent’s clothing label was created with Marc Ecko, but ultimately failed after the pair had a rocky on-and-off partnership. In most of his music videos, the rapper and his #squad can be seen in head-to-toe G-Unit (you know, in the club, goin' down).Slim Shady’s clothing line includes the typical jerseys and tees, but even better are the button-up plaid shirts and polos (which we swear he wore multiple times in 8 Mile). We’re still searching for the sold-out Shady Ltd. “Mom’s Spaghetti” tee that debuted this Mother’s Day, though. Talk about a classic.Pusha T’s creative venture covers all the classic streetwear categories. The brand's graphic tees advertise the brand with “Play” printed across the front and snapbacks with the brand’s logo, a running man. Many of the prints are similar to a Le Corbusier painting, which begs the question: Is Pusha T a low-key cubism fan or was this unintentional?Is there anything Snoop Dogg hasn’t dipped his toes in? From being a part-owner of Reddit to starting his own cannabis lifestyle website, Merry Jane, he also created his own clothing line. Snoop worked extensively with Christian Audigier (yes, of Ed Hardy fame) on the pieces. Although we love Snoop Dogg, we considering ourselves — and everyone else — lucky that this brand closed its doors only two years after conception.Started by Nelly and his cousin, Yomi Martin, Vokal, which mainly consisted of jerseys with the brand's name embroidered on them, was first sold at nightclubs in Missouri. The duo later started the denim brand Apple Bottom Jeans (sing it: "boots with the fur"), which was largely successful after a tont of lyrical references.Tyga’s clothing label is a nod to vintage Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren. Last Kings has a '90s skater-kid aesthetic that leans towards a more simple, refined look. The denim shirts and light-blue windbreakers are good enough to snag.Inspired by Diddy's Sean John, Bow Wow started his own clothing brand for lil' boys; it had three collections: Classic, Knight, and Racing. Like when he dropped the "lil'" from his name, Bow Wow's clothing line suffered a similar fate.Unfortunately for Busta Rhymes, the leather vest-and-fedora look never really took off. Not gonna lie, we almost miss the collection's puffer jackets and long coats. #RIP.LL Cool J’s brand made a strange transition from a menswear presentation in 2006 inspired by Zegna and Chloé to a clothing line seemingly inspired by Ed Hardy (again?). It became incredibly clear that he wouldn’t be the next Sean John after releasing a line of tattoo-embellished leather jackets and hoodies. Le sigh.