8 Looks We Spotted At NYFW Fall 2023 & Where To Shop Them

Frances Solá-Santiago
Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
New York Fashion Week just wrapped another season. But the street style looks keep delivering much to talk about — and shop.
This season's street style trends were all about accessories, from mirrored handbags and inflated sunglasses that exhibit fashion's current desire to have fun after years of crisis. There were also viral items like MSCHF's big red boots, that were announced only last week, but — true to their fashion-minded nature — attendees took them out for a spin, puzzling onlookers and insiders alike. And, of course, soon-to-be trendy handbags from emerging brands like Puppets and Puppets, and Pipatchara.
If the street style round-ups are giving you some FOMO, we've compiled the best fashion items we saw through New York Fashion Week. Time to add to cart.
Jewelry Bags

Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
It was hard not to spot this Pipatchara bag on the arms of editors all over New York Fashion Week, signaling that jewelry-looking bags are about to become an It-item for 2023.
Pipatchara
Sirius Bag
$725.00
Pipatchara
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Candy Beaded Satin Small Tote
$403.00$448.00
Kate Spade
Lele Sadoughi
Ivory Beatrix Baroque Pearl Bag
$345.00
Lele Sadoughi

Wraparound Sunglasses

Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
Better known as gas station sunglasses, these shades were the it silhouette of the season among New York Fashion Week attendees.
Prada
Tinted Sunglasses
$157.00$225.00
The Real Real
RAY BAN
Sunglasses
$140.00
Ray Ban
Port Tanger
Ruh D-frame Acetate Sunglasses
$290.00
Net-A-Porter

Fuzzy Berets

Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
Looking to keep their heads warm (and stylish!), attendees relied on wool and fuzzy berets throughout the week.
Madewell
Felt Beret
$32.99$42.00
Madewell
Kangol
Furgora Beret
$85.00
Kangol
& Other Stories
Soft Fluffy Beret
$49.00
And Other Stories

Quirky Bags

Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
With its hyperrealistic cookie that looks good enough to it, this it-bag from Puppets and Puppets is a must-have for 2023.
Puppets and Puppets
Black Cookie Top Handle Bag
$318.00$475.00
SSENSE
Jil Sander
Jil Sander Heart-shape Logo-print Purse
$410.00
Farfetch
LeSportsac
Hot Dog Crossbody
$35.00$50.00
LeSportsac

Mirror Bags

Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
As metallics rise in popularity, so have mirrored accessories. Bags like ByFar's Miranda and Diesel's Mirror bag were spotted all over New York Fashion Week.
Diesel
Mirror Bag
$550.00
Diesel
By Far
Silver Handbag
$433.00
SSENSE
Zara
Minimal Flap Shoulder Bag
$39.90
Zara

Balloon Sunglasses

Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
Loewe
Cat Eye Sunglasses
$360.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
From sunglasses to handbags, inflated accessories have taken over in 2023. And, according to New York Fashion Week attendees, balloon eyewear is just the right amount of ridiculousness to add to your outfit.
Loewe
Cat Eye Sunglasses
$360.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
JW PEI
Abacus Bag
$89.00
JW PEI
Marshall Columbia
Yume Yume Edition Love Heels
$298.00$480.00
SSENSE

Pleated Skirts

Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
The return of maxi skirts has also brought back a familiar friend: the pleated skirt. New York Fashion Week attendees favored Chopova Lowena's trending skirts (pictured above).
Chopova Lowena
Chopova Lowena Printed Midi Length Skirt W...
$590.75$695.00
TheRealReal
The Frankie Shop
Belted Pleated Skirt
$190.00
The Frankie Shop
COS
Layered Pleated Midi Skirt
$135.00
COS

The Big Red Boots

Photographed by Flordalis Espinal.
MSCHF
Big Red Boot
$350.00
MSCHF
By now, we've all seen the viral big red boots from New York-based collective MSCHF, and New York Fashion Week attendees wasted no time in taking them out for shows.
MSCHF
Big Red Boot
$350.00
MSCHF
Naked Wolfe
Sassy Red Patent Boot
$300.00
Naked Wolfe
Charles & Keith
Lula Patent Block Heel Boots
$103.00
Charles & Keith

