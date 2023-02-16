8 Looks We Spotted At NYFW Fall 2023 & Where To Shop Them

New York Fashion Week just wrapped another season. But the street style looks keep delivering much to talk about — and shop.
This season's street style trends were all about accessories, from mirrored handbags and inflated sunglasses that exhibit fashion's current desire to have fun after years of crisis. There were also viral items like MSCHF's big red boots, that were announced only last week, but — true to their fashion-minded nature — attendees took them out for a spin, puzzling onlookers and insiders alike. And, of course, soon-to-be trendy handbags from emerging brands like Puppets and Puppets, and Pipatchara.
If the street style round-ups are giving you some FOMO, we've compiled the best fashion items we saw through New York Fashion Week. Time to add to cart.
Jewelry Bags
It was hard not to spot this Pipatchara bag on the arms of editors all over New York Fashion Week, signaling that jewelry-looking bags are about to become an It-item for 2023.
Wraparound Sunglasses
Better known as gas station sunglasses, these shades were the it silhouette of the season among New York Fashion Week attendees.
Fuzzy Berets
Looking to keep their heads warm (and stylish!), attendees relied on wool and fuzzy berets throughout the week.
Quirky Bags
With its hyperrealistic cookie that looks good enough to it, this it-bag from Puppets and Puppets is a must-have for 2023.
Mirror Bags
As metallics rise in popularity, so have mirrored accessories. Bags like ByFar's Miranda and Diesel's Mirror bag were spotted all over New York Fashion Week.
Balloon Sunglasses
From sunglasses to handbags, inflated accessories have taken over in 2023. And, according to New York Fashion Week attendees, balloon eyewear is just the right amount of ridiculousness to add to your outfit.
Pleated Skirts
The return of maxi skirts has also brought back a familiar friend: the pleated skirt. New York Fashion Week attendees favored Chopova Lowena's trending skirts (pictured above).
The Big Red Boots
By now, we've all seen the viral big red boots from New York-based collective MSCHF, and New York Fashion Week attendees wasted no time in taking them out for shows.