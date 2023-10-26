While Salinas thinks it's cool to represent where you come from through jerseys, she thinks "blokecore" is yet another instance of non-Latine white folks stealing styles and claiming them as their own. “I feel like it always roots from us. And then they claim it as their own; they repackage our sauce, and then try to sell it to us,” she says. “Brown and Black culture have become super trendy, and I think it's annoying because I grew up on that shit and I would get made fun of for that. Yet, at the same time, it's nice that people of our culture that used to be ashamed of it can embrace it themselves. It makes people that grew up on that, that were ashamed of it, more comfortable.”