Kamei still finds himself surprised that his passion for documenting the style of New York women has gotten him so far online. But then again, he knows his subjects are just fascinating. “What I found is that there's a reason they have so much style,” he says. “Clothes are the reason that I stop them, but it's always nice when they can give you a little pearl of wisdom or something about themselves.” But he says the allure also comes from seeing New York women in their habitat. “I know that because so many people who are not from New York follow and write to me,” he says. “I almost feel like it's our duty as New Yorkers to get dressed up.”