Why TikTok Is Obsessed With The Ladies Of Madison Avenue

Then again, Cunningham rarely interviewed his subjects, at least not for publication, while Kamei likes to get the behind the scenes story embedded in the women’s outfits. That’s how Kamei gets to know about gems like a head-to-toe Dior outfit at Lincoln Center worn by Maureen Footer, who authored three books on Dior. Or a grandmother-granddaughter duo spotted shopping, with the latter wearing a vintage dress from her grandmother’s collection, or a lady who opened her safe in the middle of the week to get out her “special” pearl earrings bought in Austria. Typically, he finds the women in their element: stores like Bergdorf Goodman, events like the Lenox Hill Spring Gala, or just walking down Madison Avenue. Recently, he started hanging out at Lincoln Center, where the patrons (and diehard fans) of the New York City Ballet and Metropolitan Opera like to mingle after the night’s shows. “You see some nice evening clothes,” he says. Then, there’s the biannual New York Fashion Week , where he recently spotted Carolina Herrera’s daughters sitting on the steps at the Whitney Museum, following the house’s show, like real life Blair Waldorfs and wearing matching black dresses. “That was my favorite moment,” he says. “Just seeing them sitting on the steps, it was like easy glamour.”