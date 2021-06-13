I’m Not Sure I’m The Same Person I Was Before The Pandemic

We cannot go back to a past that no longer exists. Equally, we can’t grab hold of a future that is, by definition, not yet in existence. But we can engage with the present and interrogate the feelings we have about it. Asking these questions, Heather says, is a means of bringing you back to yourself. "You may not feel like the same person," she continues, "but what this pandemic has done is to give us greater clarity on who we are. On the things that matter. On the things that serve us best. On the things that we will value in the time to come."