According to the paper, where Cunningham worked for 38 years, we will now get a deeper look at the man behind the camera thanks to a secret memoir discovered in his archive, which is valued at almost $1 million. Titled Fashion Climbing, the NYT reports that there appears to be “multiple drafts of certain sections” within the two clean typescripts he left behind. “It seems so unexpected,” Christopher Richards, the editor at Penguin Press who bought the book at auction, tells The Times. “He really didn’t divulge anything about his life to his friends and his colleagues. He was so private. I think it was a shock.”