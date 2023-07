The Outfits At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Are A “Disco Cowgirl” Dream

Another fan, Alliya Bojador , who travelled to Stockholm to see the opening show, made her own cowboy hat, using mosaic mirror tiles to decorate a plain Western style. “The original hat was a bit pricey, and it felt good to tell people I made it when they complimented it,” says Bojador, who paired the look with matching cowboy boots, a jewelled crop top, and a black skirt with rhinestone fringe. “I found that it [the tour announcement photo] was enough inspiration for me,” she says, adding that she wanted to look like a “disco cowgirl." Similarly, Charmaine Goodwin opted to make her own hat for the tour. "I love that aspect of Beyoncé being from Texas and that Black cowgirl style coming into play," says Goodwin, who is attending the Los Angeles show in September.