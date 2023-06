We Should Be Rooting For Blue Ivy Dancing On Tour With Beyoncé — Not Hating On Her

Let’s talk facts: Blue Ivy is actually a really great performer. Sure, she might have been a little shy the first time (ever!) sharing the stage with her mum, but who among us hasn’t gotten a case of stage fright before? Especially as a kid! More importantly, whatever nerves she might have been working through didn’t even last all that long; Blue Ivy has popped up during multiple “My Power” dance breaks since her stage debut, and each performance has been better than the last. There’s more energy in her movements, more precision, more personality. She’s keeping up with seasoned dancers and not losing her cool in front of sold-out stadiums, which is something that even professional artists struggle to do every now and then. We’re seeing, in real time, this baby become more sure of herself by the second on stage, and it’s a beautiful testament to Beyoncé intentionally fostering the love of music and performing that runs in Blue Ivy’s veins. Queen Bey isn’t pushing Blue in the same way that she and Destiny’s Child were primed to be the next big thing (we all know about the infamous Matthew Knowles bootcamps ), but just by simply letting her be who she naturally is: a star.