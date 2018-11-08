I'm sure Beyoncé and Jay-Z would be supportive of whatever career path six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy ends up choosing, but it should come as no surprise at all that, just like her parents, she already has a taste and talent for stardom.
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, told Us Weekly that her granddaughter has been performing "since birth." However, she apparently "hasn't decided yet" if she wants to follow in her parents' footsteps. Personally, I'm rooting for an OTR III featuring the eldest Beyoncé bebe, but I'd take a collab for her first single as well.
The Carter family keeps their personal lives private, so there aren't many school performances or home videos of her talent to share, but we have seen Blue in the spotlight before, including her iconic appearance in the music video for "Formation."
Advertisement
However, it's still (very) early, and there's no point limiting the young superstar when she has so many opportunities ahead of her in show business and beyond.
"Whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do it because she’s good at a lot of things," Lawson continued, which is also what I assume Blue's teachers put on every single report card.
If we're just throwing around career ideas, I hope Blue Ivy hasn't ruled out president. Maybe the twins can be her running mates.
Advertisement