Having our hair critiqued and ridiculed has almost become a rite of passage for Black women and girls with kinkier hair types. In the elementary school classrooms and on the playground, little Black girls are often teased for having kinky hair. I remember sitting between my mother’s legs as she braided my hair and then having to go to school and have my classmates call it ugly or try putting pencils in it. In high school, my Black counselors constantly told me to wear a wig instead of my afro because it would look “better” and no one would take me seriously with an afro. When I would wear my hair in twists or braids, some of my male classmates would compare me to Quavo or Travis Scott and think it was funny to joke about. This behavior continues into the adult years when men on Twitter get into arguments with Black women and say they look like men.

