While Blue Ivy may never see the tweets about her, her older counterparts do. The Black women on Twitter with hair like hers, who used to be little girls, will see those tweets. And it begs a question: when did it become okay to criticize the looks of young Black girls in this way — or at all? Blue Ivy is only 10 years old, so the majority of the hate she received about her hair was before she even hit the double digits. This reveals an issue with society, in which Black girls are viewed as more mature than their age and as if they need less nurturing, protection and support. The adultification of Black girls is the phenomenon that allows adults to feel comfortable commenting on their appearances and speaking about them in this way. This shows the lack of care afforded to young Black girls, and raises a question of what we are trying to teach them if we indoctrinate them with the idea that their personal beauty only increases the closer they align to traits associated with whiteness.