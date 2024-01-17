Wrap It Up: The Best Designer Belts To Shop In 2024

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When pulling together our ideal capsule wardrobe, there's one item that is so often forgotten: the belt. Belts have the ability to (quite literally) pull your outfit together, add interest to an otherwise basic outfit, and showcase your personality without committing to an overall statement outfit.
A classic black belt has the ability to tie your simple work outfit up in a metaphorical bow, while burgundy and sage green belts add some colour without screaming at everyone you come into contact with. As we roll into 2024, we're also seeing the resurgence of statement, corset-style belts that are the outfit.
In our opinions, investing in a designer belt is always a good idea, as it's a piece that you'll turn to time and again to finish an outfit without feeling like you're outfit repeating every day (and year).
Ahead, we're presenting the very best designer belts to shop in 2024.
