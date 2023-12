Although recent years have been pink-heavy, thanks to the influence of The Wing, Glossier, and all those 2010s girlboss brands , peach has its own niche appeal. On the red carpet front, Florence Pugh has an affinity for the colour; she’s worn several great peach outfits in the past few years (including multiple looks by Valentino and one fabulous tulle number by Rodarte). Zoe Kravitz has stunned in peach (top photo), as has Allison Williams. The colour also plays a huge role in the balletcore aesthetic, a dancer-off-duty style of dressing that has been bouncing around TikTok and Instagram for the past few seasons. In fact, Peach Fuzz is precisely the shade of my daughter’s little ballerina slippers (I distinctly remember buying a peach-coloured dance bra back in my junior high years as well). Again, the amount of peach in fashion is what makes this COTY feel particularly accessible. If you don’t already have a peach item in your closet, it won’t be hard to add. Just visit a vintage shop or your local Danskin.