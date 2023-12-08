The 2015 COTY Marsala aside, Pantone rarely veers towards earth tones, perhaps because they’re less readily recognizable as distinct shades, and that’s a shame. Browns are complicated and interesting, and don’t get enough respect. While Peach Fuzz isn’t as striking as amber or as multifaceted as sienna, it feels akin to these complicated, ancient colours. And, personally, I think there’s something so beguiling about the weird ones, the mixed-up colours, the faded adobe reds, and the dried grass golds. They’ve got a faded depth that beats out Viva Magenta’s attention-grabbing brightness. For me, Peach Fuzz is a step in the right direction: It will require little investment and maybe, just maybe, this COTY will inspire a few homeowners to put off that bathroom remodel for just a little longer.