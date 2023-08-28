Be The In-Office It Girl With Little Liffner’s Leather Totes — & This R29-Exclusive Sale

While the price point is on the higher end, it's on the lower end for designer luxury brands, which can sell for upwards of a thousand dollars — many of Little Liffner's bags cost under $500, which falls squarely in the "smart investment category," for us, especially with its genuine leather material and ethically made Italian craftsmanship. Our own in-office minimalist Kate Spencer says the quality was "beautiful" and "the prices, in general, are reasonable compared to other luxury designer accessory brands out there." They're versatile too: with sizes ranging from mini to oversized, these totes will fit anything from a MacBook Pro to your small planner — perfect for any sort of commuting. And while they're a minimalist's dream, the bags have plenty of small details to make any bag lover's heart sing, including penne-pasta-inspired gold hardware and the soft suede leather material. It's a "less is more" buy that still manages to be anything but boring. Keep on reading to see which leather goods are totally worth having — especially for its super rare, on-sale price.