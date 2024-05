I’ve heard the term “ Black woman in luxury ” a lot over the past few years. In fact, at Unbothered I have been encouraged to study it: is it the cultural phenom on social media , or bougie material things to covet, or just the small, cost-free indulgences that make life beautiful, soft, and more tolerable for a Black woman trying to do all the things, all the time? Some equate it to softness, others to material things. Last year, the term “ quiet luxury” became a trending term; where looking like you’ve stepped out of Hamptons wearing a Chanel tweed set, Hermes mules, and Dior sunglasses was said to epitomize wealth that whispers instead of shouts. Depending on which TikTok video you watched on the subject, it reeked of classist overtones (but the less said on that the better) which many interpreted as rich and white and only available to a selected few, the elusive one percent. Still, my personal definition of luxury valued experiences and travel above consuming things — and yet, some destinations still remained fantasies reserved for those who have a lot of money. Until now.