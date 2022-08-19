Justice For Stella’s Groove (Which She Never Got Back) – Revisiting The Angela Bassett & Taye Diggs Classic

KNB: Yeah. I agree. My hot take on age differences in relationships is that they can only work if you are at the same point in your life. A lot of people reach different stages of their life at different times. A 30-year-old and a 50-year-old could be at the exact same point in their life as far as career, being financially independent, even having a kid or two. So that age gap could work. If you're at the exact same stage in your life, I'm all for it. The age gap could even be smaller but if you are at two completely different stages of your life, it’s not going to work. If you're 25 and 30 and you're at different stages in your life, that shit doesn't work. That’s why I cannot get down with this age difference because he is a 20-year-old who has barely started his life. And he even says it in the movie. He's like, “you have a mortgage, you have a kid, you have this whole life. And I have nothing.” He literally says the word “nothing.” So even if the age didn’t matter, the fact that he said that out loud means it’s in his head. And he is never gonna get over that.