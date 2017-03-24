It's about time that everyone made a sincere effort to pronounce names correctly. Yes, pronunciation can get hairy, but it should be seen as a courtesy to others to get the name right. That being said, snafus happen. Wednesday on The Talk, host Sara Gilbert announced the nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards. Among these nominations were the ladies of The View. Gilbert struggled to pronounce a few names, and Whoopi Goldberg, who is one of the hosts of The View, has words.