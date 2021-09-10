KNB: Look, I can be a bird at times! I probably would’ve even gone back to my ex like Nina does. There are a few times in the movie and in these final scenes where I was yelling at Nina because she does some trash things, but I have enough self awareness to know that I absolutely would do that shit, too. I would stand up there and put myself out there just for the sake of love and romance. If a man professed his love for me in the rain, I know I would be all for it. But I do think I would have swooned a bit more than Nina did. From Darius’s perspective, he was doing everything I would want from a man at the end of a romance. She did him dirty, but he is giving what he needs to give: the hopelessly devoted leading man. The desperation is there, the love is there. And then Nina's basically like, "Whatever. I guess." So, she won in this scenario because she's been trash the whole movie —she dated his homeboy! — and she still has him coming back. It's the scenario of a man begging, which you love!