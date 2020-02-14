Before the congregation comes for me (which I know it will), let me be quite clear: not only do I love these movies — they’ve shaped a large part of my world view. Because of Love & Basketball, I wanted to lose my virginity the way Monica Wright did — with Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work” softly playing in the background. Because of The Best Man, my husband and I walked out of the church to a string quartet version of Stevie Wonder’s “As” after saying “I do,” and we did the electric slide to Cameo’s “Candy” at the reception. And I’m still waiting for a man to tell me he’s the blues in my left thigh trying to become the funk in my right because of Love Jones. These movies shaped my view of what Black love looked like — and that might be the problem.