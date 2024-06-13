I understand why fans want to hold onto the mirror scene as one of empowerment. It’s so rare to see a woman above a size 0 be desirable on screen, and as sad as it is, seeing Coughlan (who, it should also be noted, is incredibly beautiful) be the leading lady in a romance is groundbreaking. I want nothing more than for those who find comfort in the mirror scene to continue to do so. But for me, the mirror scene will always be tinged with sadness. A reminder that a woman living in a body like mine will always be associated with insecurities and the feeling of being undesirable.