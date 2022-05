For This Creative, Romance Is All About The Clothes

“I like different parts of different decades . My style is feminine and kind of eclectic,” says Gorgon, who's based in Ann Arbor, MI. “A lot of what I wear is flowy and lacy.” A quick scroll of her Instagram feed shows her passion for frocks and skirts. She describes her go-to outfit as a vintage dress and loafers, choosing a silky slip dress for the summertime and a heavier velvet fabric for the winter. “I love fashion history ,” says Gorgon, who also collects antique undergarments from the 1900s. “I think the underwear they wore was really sexy and fun without being overly revealing, although some of it can be,” she explains.