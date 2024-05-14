Gap x Dôen Collaboration Has Your Summer Dressing Needs Covered

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Grab your sister because Gap is dropping its newest collaboration with California clothing label Dôen, and it's all about celebrating sisterhood. The limited-edition Gap x Dôen collection, which is set to release on Friday, May 17 will feature womenswear and kids’ apparel and accessories with shared styles and prints to match with your sister… or bestie… or daughter! And, quite appropriately, model-sister duo Lily Aldridge and Ruby Aldridge are fronting the campaign by showing off the pieces.
According to a press release, “The collection merges Gap and Dôen’s most-loved essentials and California classics in a celebration of individuality and timeless femininity.” The 51-piece collection will therefore feature “floral prints, eyelet, and flowy silhouettes” that are playful and perfect for spring. This will span everything from trendy dresses and summer denim to matching sets and loungewear, all between $19.95 and $158.
“As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap,” Dôen co-founder and CCO Katherine Kleveland said in the press release.
President and CEO of Gap, Mark Breitbard, also said, “Gap partners with brands that champion originality and use fashion as a powerful form of self-expression,” as proven through last year’s collaboration with LoveShackFancy. “I can't wait to welcome Dôen fans to the Gap family to experience our product in a fresh new way.”
So if you’re looking for timeless essentials with a reimagined feminine twist, keep your eye out for this sweet collection. Check back here on May 17 to shop the Gap x DÔEN collab at 12pm EST.
