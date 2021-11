Celeb-Fave Monica Vinader’s Black Friday Promo Is Here

Gigi Hadid wears Monica Vinader Doina Pearl Earrings To dig a little more on the sustainability front: all metals are made from 100% recycled gold vermeil or 100% recycled sterling silver, and all of the brand's diamonds, gemstones, and precious stones are ethically sourced. Pieces come in 100% recycled and/or reusable packaging, and the brand is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council . And, if you have any old jewellery to unload (even if it's not from Monica Vinader!), you can send those well-worn pieces via a pre-paid label to the company to ensure that anything salvageable will get upcycled responsibly. And as a thank you for doing your part in being sustainably stylish, you'll receive a discount on your next Monica Vinader purchase.But wait, there's more! Since it's likely that you'll wear Monica Vinader pieces almost every day, you can rest assured that everything comes with a five-year warranty and you'll receive lifetime repairs on anything that breaks. Free (and carbon-neutral) shipping is offered both ways, and you get 100 days to try out Monica Vinader pieces — and, if one doesn't speak to you, you can just return it, no questions asked.