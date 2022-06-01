If you are a Hill House Home Nap Dress fan, then you are in for a treat. Just in time for the sweltering heat, the brand launched its largest collection to date: Nap Dress Summer. Inspired by dreamy coastal Italian towns, these pieces will have you ready to tackle warm-weather adventures, whether it's boating off the Amalfi Coast or just dining alfresco in your backyard.
Nap Dress Summer includes much of what the brand has become known for, such as the popular Ellie Nap Dress, but in new colorways. There are also new silhouettes and fabrics available in fantastical prints and dreamy hues that even those loyal to the Nap Dress universe have never seen before. We’ve highlighted a few of the looks we’re excited about and broke down some of the dazzling options in this latest drop.
The Ellie Nap Dress is hands down the number one bestseller from Hill House Home. Its classic, flowy skirt and elasticized bodice make it super flexible and allow it to fit most bodies seamlessly. The Blue Mosaic Poplin print, one of the newly released colorways, is made from 97% cotton and 3% spandex — a departure from the other prints and colors, which are made of linen.
If you are a fan of Ellie but prefer to let your legs breathe, Elizabeth is for you. It's a great choice for casual events and parties due to its length. However, you could easily pair it with heels to give it a more dressed-up feel.
The pricier collector's edition of the Ellie dress can work its magic at almost any formal occasion. Tulle gives it a more elevated feel than the traditional cotton or linen versions. If you own a few nap dresses already, it may be worth indulging in one specifically designed for making a statement.
This latest drop included a few matching sets, but we love the look of this combo best. The flowy wrap skirt is a versatile style that allows a little leeway for body fluctuations, and the Isabella top is cropped to perfection to show off the midriff, which is definitely on trend for summer styles.
As far as cover-ups go, this crochet knit Lou Lou Duster can go the distance in terms of outfit pairings. From throwing it on with your favorite itty-bitty bikini to matching it with any sleeveless dress you desire to wearing it as a top over your favorite pair of lightweight denim, the outfit combinations are endless.
This one is already selling out in some key sizes, so it's best to act quickly. The beautiful, breezy blue crochet knit is just what a relaxing waterside vacation outfit calls for. It's lightweight and breathable while also creating a bit of ease, as knit items usually have a little leeway and stretch with the body.
From the tennis court to peach picking, the new Billie Dress screams "active rest." The shorter skirt gives way for the legs to move freely, and the simple design shape is reminiscent of the popular workout dress trend or a tennis outfit.
The Ophelia dress is a newer style with a corset-inspired fitted bodice. It has a full skirt with puff sleeves that are elastic that can accommodate different arm sizes.
The Lily is a short-sleeve linen dress with pockets. This blue-rose pattern is one of the newer colorways, and it happens to still be fully in stock in this style. If linen is your hot-weather material of choice, you might want to scoop this one up.
Laura is the shorter version of the Lily dress, and it was just released during this launch. For hotter days when the sweltering heat calls for shorter hemlines, this dress is for you.
