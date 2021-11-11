If you’re waiting until Black Friday to reap the greatest savings on your festive shopping, you might want to re-evaluate that strategy, because today is Singles Day. Originating in China in the early 1990s in celebration of the uncoupled, this palindromic date has ballooned into a worldwide shopping holiday that’s just starting to catch on in the UK, and November 11th now boasts deep discounts from the biggest brands in the shop-o-sphere. As an event that honours going solo, sex toy brands like LELO are the first to pull out all the savings stops — but plenty of bedding, fashion, and beauty brands are getting in on the action, too. Whether you are prepping for gift-giving or treating yourself, this global sale is the perfect excuse. And, if you’d rather skip the eye-burning process of endlessly scrolling for the best prices, we’ve got you covered — keep reading to see the deals that you can shop right this second, along with some bookmark-able ones that will be starting tomorrow. We’ve even created a handy table of contents — think of it as a savings guidebook — of live, clickable deals. Find some of our best bets below, and come back tomorrow for an even longer list of can’t-miss Singles Day savings.
Singles Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now:
Singles Day Sex Toy Sales
Starting November 11, get 20% off everything with the promo code SINGLESDAY for one day only.
For 12 hours only, get up to 50% off all LELO vibrators and get an additional 5% with the code SINGLES21.
Singles Day Fashion Sales
Starting November 11 through to November 12, get 20% off everything from Alo Yoga. No promo codes needed.
Using the promo code MEDAY, save 25% off jeans, dresses, knits, accessories, and more — literally everything! — at ASOS right now.
No code needed here — this is the perfect opportunity to save on all your winter essentials.
Starting November 11 through November 12, get 22% off all full-priced styles from Farfetch. No promo code needed.
Plus 40% off for app users.
22% for Levi's members.
Using the promo code SINGLE, get 60% off select Reebok styles. This deal ends tomorrow.
Singles Day Beauty & Skincare Sales
From November 11 through November 12, get 3 for 2 on purchases from Elizabeth Arden using code 3FOR2.
Save on indulgent beauty treats.
Get 20% off site-wide, plus a complimentary Bond-Building Shampoo + Conditioner Duo on every order, with code SINGLESDAY.
Shop and save on award-winning beauty tech.
Use the code SALE at checkout.
