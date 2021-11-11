Story from Shopping

Singles Day Is Bigger Than Black Friday — & It’s Today

Mercedes Viera
If you’re waiting until Black Friday to reap the greatest savings on your festive shopping, you might want to re-evaluate that strategy, because today is Singles Day. Originating in China in the early 1990s in celebration of the uncoupled, this palindromic date has ballooned into a worldwide shopping holiday that’s just starting to catch on in the UK, and November 11th now boasts deep discounts from the biggest brands in the shop-o-sphere. As an event that honours going solo, sex toy brands like LELO are the first to pull out all the savings stops — but plenty of bedding, fashion, and beauty brands are getting in on the action, too. Whether you are prepping for gift-giving or treating yourself, this global sale is the perfect excuse. And, if you’d rather skip the eye-burning process of endlessly scrolling for the best prices, we’ve got you covered — keep reading to see the deals that you can shop right this second, along with some bookmark-able ones that will be starting tomorrow. We’ve even created a handy table of contents — think of it as a savings guidebook — of live, clickable deals. Find some of our best bets below, and come back tomorrow for an even longer list of can’t-miss Singles Day savings.
Singles Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now:

Alo Yoga: 20% Off Site-Wide
ASOS: 20% site-wide with code BAESOS
Beauty Bay: 20% off selected products
Bumble and bumble: 20% off site-wide, plus a complimentary Bond-Building Shampoo + Conditioner Duo on every order, with code SINGLESDAY
COAST: 40% off site-wide
Current Body: up to 65% off selected products
Elizabeth Arden: 3-for-2 with code 3FOR2
Farfetch: 22% off full-priced styles
Karen Millen: 30% off site-wide, with an extra 40% off everything as an app exclusive
LELO: up to 55% off site-wide with code SINGLES21
Levi's: 11% off selected items (22% off for Levi's members)
Lovehoney: 20% off site-wide with code SINGLESDAY
Rebook: up to 40% off site-wide
Tarte: 50% off mascaras and lip products with code SALE
Singles Day Sex Toy Sales

LELO
Sona™ Cruise Cerise
£71.00£89.00
LELO

20% Off Site-Wide At Lovehoney

Starting November 11, get 20% off everything with the promo code SINGLESDAY for one day only.

Up To 55% Off Site-Wide At LELO

For 12 hours only, get up to 50% off all LELO vibrators and get an additional 5% with the code SINGLES21.
Womanizer x Lovehoney
Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
£99.99
Lovehoney
Lovense
Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Eg...
£139.99
Lovehoney
LELO
Ina Wave Ocean Blue
£111.00£139.00
LELO
LELO
Sona™ Cruise Cerise
£71.00£89.00
LELO
Singles Day Fashion Sales

The North Face
Hyalite Down Jacket In Black
£190.00
ASOS

20% Off Site-Wide At Alo Yoga

Starting November 11 through to November 12, get 20% off everything from Alo Yoga. No promo codes needed.
25% Off Site-Wide At ASOS

Using the promo code MEDAY, save 25% off jeans, dresses, knits, accessories, and more — literally everything! — at ASOS right now.

40% Off Site-Wide at COAST

No code needed here — this is the perfect opportunity to save on all your winter essentials.

22% Off Site-Wide At Farfetch

Starting November 11 through November 12, get 22% off all full-priced styles from Farfetch. No promo code needed.

30% Off Site-Wide At Karen Millen

Plus 40% off for app users.

11% Off Selected Items At Levi's

22% for Levi's members.

60% Off Select Styles At Reebok

Using the promo code SINGLE, get 60% off select Reebok styles. This deal ends tomorrow.
The North Face
Hyalite Down Jacket In Black
£190.00
ASOS
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
£75.00£95.00
Alo Yoga
Coast
Knee High Heeled Boot
£71.40£119.00
Coast
Singles Day Beauty & Skincare Sales

KASH Beauty
Colour Trip Palette
£31.95£39.95
Beauty Bay

3-For-2 At Elizabeth Arden

From November 11 through November 12, get 3 for 2 on purchases from Elizabeth Arden using code 3FOR2.

20% Off Selected Products At Beauty Bay

Save on indulgent beauty treats.

20% Off At Bumble And Bumble

Get 20% off site-wide, plus a complimentary Bond-Building Shampoo + Conditioner Duo on every order, with code SINGLESDAY.

Up To 65% Off At Current Body

Shop and save on award-winning beauty tech.

50% Off Mascaras And Lip Products At Tarte

Use the code SALE at checkout.
KASH Beauty
Colour Trip Palette
£31.95£39.95
Beauty Bay
Bumble and bumble
The Hydration Collection
£25.00
Bumble and bumble
NYX Professional Makeup
Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Advent Calendar
£47.15£59.00
Beauty Bay
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip
£18.00
Tarte
