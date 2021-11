If you’re waiting until Black Friday to reap the greatest savings on your festive shopping, you might want to re-evaluate that strategy, because today is Singles Day. Originating in China in the early 1990s in celebration of the uncoupled, this palindromic date has ballooned into a worldwide shopping holiday that’s just starting to catch on in the UK, and November 11th now boasts deep discounts from the biggest brands in the shop-o-sphere. As an event that honours going solo, sex toy brands like LELO are the first to pull out all the savings stops — but plenty of bedding, fashion , and beauty brands are getting in on the action, too. Whether you are prepping for gift-giving or treating yourself, this global sale is the perfect excuse. And, if you’d rather skip the eye-burning process of endlessly scrolling for the best prices, we’ve got you covered — keep reading to see the deals that you can shop right this second, along with some bookmark-able ones that will be starting tomorrow. We’ve even created a handy table of contents — think of it as a savings guidebook — of live, clickable deals. Find some of our best bets below, and come back tomorrow for an even longer list of can’t-miss Singles Day savings.