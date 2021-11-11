If you’re waiting until Black Friday to reap the greatest savings on your holiday shopping, you might want to re-evaluate that strategy, because today is Singles Day. Originating in China in the early 1990s in celebration of the uncoupled, this palindromic date has ballooned into a worldwide shopping holiday that’s just starting to catch on in the U.S., and November 11 now boasts deep discounts from the biggest brands in the shop-o-sphere. As an event that honors going solo, sex toy brands like Ella Paradis and LELO are the first to pull out all the savings stops — but plenty of bedding, fashion, and beauty brands are getting in on the action, too. Whether you are prepping for gift-giving or treating yourself, this global sale holiday is the perfect excuse. And, if you’d rather skip the eye-burning process of endlessly scrolling for the best prices, we’ve got you covered — keep reading to see the deals that you can shop right this second, along with some bookmark-able ones that will be starting tomorrow. We’ve even created a handy table of contents (think of it as a savings SparkNotes) of live, clickable deals. Find some of our best bets below for can’t-miss Singles Day savings.
Best Singles Day Sales Quick Links:
Adidas: 25% off site-wide with code BIGDEAL
Aerosoles: 25% off site-wide
Airweave: $111 off mattresses
Anthropologie: Up to 30% off home items
Alo Yoga: 20% off site-wide
ASOS: 25% site-wide with code MEDAY
B-Glowing: 25% off site-wide with code CELEBRATE1111
Brooklinen: 15% off site-wide
Caraway Home: Up to 20% off site-wide
Coach: 25% off the Beat Family collection with code BEAT25
Coach Outlet: Extra 11% off select styles
Dyson: $150 off the Outsize Absolute+
Farmacy Beauty: $25 off your $75+ purchase with code SINGLESDAY
First Aid Beauty: 22% off orders $50+
Foria Wellness: 25% off site-wide
Elizabeth Arden: 20% off site-wide and with code EALOVE get a free face mask
Ella Paradis: Up to 65% off all vibes with code BLACK & 82% off the Better Love Better Touch vibe
Everlane: 20% Off with code R9GB8U1121
Farfetch: 22% off full-priced styles
LELO: Up to 55% off site-wide with code SINGLES2
Lovehoney: 20% off site-wide with code SINGLESDAY
Lovers: 20% off site-wide with code SINGLES20
Mango: 30% off on orders $150+ with code EXTRA30
Misen: $11 off single knives
Our Place: $125 off the Always Pan
Paula's Choice: 20% off site-wide + free gift with code SUPER
Peace Out: 20% off the acne collection with code SINGLESDAY
Pink Moon: Up to 30% off select products
Rebook: 60% off select styles with code SINGLE
Sephora: Up to 20% off Sephora
Skinstore: Up to 50% off select skincare products
State Cashmere: 20% off everything home with code SINGLE2021
Steve Madden: 30% off select styles with code FAVES
Tatcha: Free gift with $125+ orders with code GOLDEN
Terrain: 25% off select home decor with code NOV25
Verishop: Up to 80% off bestsellers
Versed: 15% off site-wide with code WISHCOMETRUE
Zumio: 20% off site-wide
Singles Day Sex Toy Sales
Starting today, get up to 65% off with the promo code BLACK. Plus, save 82% off the Better Love Better Touch Vibe for one day only.
Starting today, get 20% off everything with the promo code SINGLESDAY for one day only.
For today only, get up to 50% off all LELO vibrators and get an additional 5% with the code SINGLES21.
For today only, get 20% off all sex toys at Lovers with the promo code SINGLES20.
Get 20% off today on everything at Zumio. Plus, get the Zumio Pleasure Mapping Guide with your purchase. No promo code needed.
Singles Day Sexual Wellness Sales
Ending at midnight, get 25% off sitewide (excluding kits, subscriptions, and gift cards) and 30% off bundles with the promo code ONEDAYONLY.
Singles Day Fashion Sales
Get up to 80% off bestselling brands like Madewell, Girlfriend Collective, Agolde, Varley, Billie, and more. No promo code needed.
Starting today through November 13, get 20% off full-priced styles at Everlane with the promo code R9GB8U1121.
From today through November 13, get 25% off the entire Beat Family collection with the promo code BEAT25.
For today only, get an extra 11% off already discounted styles at Coach Outlet. No promo code needed.
For one day only, get 20% off site-wide at Adidas with the promo code BIGDEAL.
Starting today through tomorrow, get 20% off everything from Alo Yoga. No promo codes needed.
Using the promo code MEDAY, save 25% off jeans, dresses, sweaters, accessories, and more — literally everything! — at ASOS right now.
Ending today, get an extra 30% off on $150+ orders with the promo code EXTRA30.
Starting today through November 12, get 11% off cozy fall essentials at Tentree with code SINGLES11.
Starting today through November 12, get 22% off all full-priced styles from Farfetch. No promo code needed.
For today only, get 25% off everything at Aersoles. Plus, save an extra 30% off sale items. No promo codes needed.
Using the promo code SINGLE, get 60% off select Reebok styles. This deal ends tomorrow.
Starting today, get 30% off select Steve Madden styles with the promo code FAVES.
Singles Day Beauty & Skincare Sales
With the promo code YAYHOLIDAY, Rogue members get 20% off, VIB members get 15% off and Insiders get 10% off all purchases.
For today only, get 20% off the entire acne collection at Peace Out with the promo code SINGLESDAY.
For today only, get 15% off everything at Versed with the promo code WISHCOMETRUE. Plus, get free shipping on orders $25+.
Today only, get $15 off your $75 or more purchases with the promo code SINGLESDAY. Plus, get a free 11-piece set on your $85+ orders.
From today through tomorrow, get 20% off $50+ purchases from Elizabeth Arden. Plus, with the promo code EALOVE, get a complimentary full-size face mask with purchases $50+.
Using the promo code FAB4ME, get 22% off orders $50+ (this super deal excludes gift cards, kits, and sale items).
For today only, get 25% off everything skincare from top-rated brands like Sunday Riley, Kosas, and more with the promo code CELEBRATE1111.
For today only, get 20% off all high-performing and top-rated skincare products from Paula's Choice. Plus, when you spend $99 or more, you get a free Antioxidant Serum with the promo code SUPER.
For today only, get a free Golden Duo ($63 value) containing the Gold Camellia Beauty Oil and the Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm when you spend $125+ with the promo code GOLDEN.
For a limited time only, get up to 50% off select products from top brands Elta MD, Elemis, and more. No promo codes needed.
For a limited time only, get up to 30% off select all-natural skincare products from Pink Moon. No promo code needed.
While Amazon is not technically having any official Singles Day sales, their Early Black Friday deals are available right now and definitely worth mentioning. From kitchen gadgets and TVs to mattresses and blankets, there's a shop-worthy deal available just for you (and your gifting needs).
Singles Day Home & Bedding Sales
Ending today, save 15% off everything at Brooklinen. No promo codes are required.
For a limited time only, snag the top-rated bestselling Always Pan from Our Place for just $99. No promo code is needed.
Starting today, get up to 30% off home essentials — either for entertaining or gifting — at Anthropologie. No promo codes needed.
For a limited time only, get up to 20% off everything at Caraway Home. No promo codes needed.
With the promo code NOV25, save 25% off select seasonal home decor, fragrances, furniture, and planters.
Starting today, get 20% off everything from the home collection with the code SINGLE2021.
It's your lucky day if you've been on the hunt for new knives. Starting today, save $11 off all single knives from Misen.
Starting today, get $111 off all mattresses, toppers, and futons. Plus, save $11 off Airweave accessories. No promo code needed.
From today through November 13, get $150 off Dyson's Outsize Absolute+ with free tools worth up to $75. Shipping is free.
Just like Amazon, Walmart decided to take advantage of Singles Day to release some Early Black Friday deals. From Apple Airpods to top-rated vacuums, these are the super discounts you should add to cart.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.