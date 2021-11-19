These Are The Best Black Friday Deals On Amazon Right Now

Chichi Offor, Esther Newman
It's finally that time of year all the eager holiday gift shoppers have been waiting for – Black Friday. If you've landed on this page, odds are you are looking to scoop up some deeply-slashed deals from the online retail behemoth Amazon. Well, you've come to the right place and are just in time to snag all the early Black Friday sales across product categories including (but not limited to) tech, beauty, fashion, home, and so much more.

Since the thousands of products on Amazon can feel overwhelming to sift through, we've combed the digital aisles for you. Below, we've highlighted the best of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon. Scroll through to find gifts for every person on your wish list.
Amazon Tech Deals

Save £40 or 17% on AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021)

Save £20 or 40% on Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, 7" display, 16 GB

Save £25 or 50% on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Save £21 or 53% on Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Smart speaker with Alexa

Save up to £110 or 61% on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones

Save £80 or 23% on Digihome 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Apple
Airpods Pro With Magsafe Charging Case (2021)
£199.00£239.00
Amazon
Amazon
Fire 7 Tablet | 7" Display, 16 Gb, Black
£29.99£49.99
Amazon
Amazon
Fire Tv Stick 4k With Alexa Voice Remote
£24.99£49.99
Amazon
Amazon Home Deals

Save £65 or 18% on De'Longhi Magnifica S, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine

Save £140.99 or 59% on GreenPan, Mayflower Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set - 13 Pieces

Save £15.25 or 25% on Pro Breeze® 1500ml Dehumidifier

Save £133 or 47% on Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer

Save £120 or 48% on ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Save £71 or 36% on Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ

DeLonghi
De'longhi Magnifica S
£299.99£365.00
Amazon
GreenPan
Mayflower Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set
£99.00£239.00
Amazon
Ecovacs
Robotics Deebot N79s Robot Vacuum Cleaner
£129.00£249.00
Amazon
Amazon Bedding Deals

Save £30 or 50% on Simba Memory Foam Pillow

Save £82.25 or 25% on Avenco King Size Mattress

Save £8.67 or 36% on ALASKA BEAR 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Health

Save £59 or 24% on Summerby Sleep' No5. Pocket Spring and Memory Foam 'Climate Control' Mattress

Simba
Memory Foam Pillow
£30.00£60.00
Amazon
Avenco
King Size Mattress
£246.75£329.00
Amazon
Alaska Bear
100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
£15.32£23.99
Amazon
Amazon Beauty Deals

Save £28 or 26% on ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners

Save £30 or 38% on REVLON Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser with Titanium Coating

Save £5 or 21% on COSCELIA Gel Nail Set Gel Nail Starter Kit

Save £5.96 or 25% on Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver, 32 mm

Save £11.37 or 32% on Ionic Hair Dryer, 2000W

Toni & Guy
Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver, 32 Mm -...
£17.99£23.95
Amazon
COSCELIA
Gel Nail Starter Kit
£18.99£23.99
Amazon
GHD
Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair ...
£80.99£109.00
Amazon
Amazon Fashion Deals

Save up to 30% on select styles from Amazon brands

Save up to 50% on select watches from Vivienne Westwood, Hugo Boss and AX Armani Exchange

Save up to 30% on select jewellery from Swarovski and Emporio Armani

Swarovski
Women's Symbolic Pendant Necklace
£46.70£52.18
Amazon
find.
Women's Full Length Flared Palazzo Trousers
£20.99
Amazon
BOSS By Hugo Boss
Women's Analogue Classic Quartz Watch
£96.40£146.02
Amazon
