Story from Amazon

These Are The Best Black Friday Deals On Amazon Right Now

Chichi Offor
It's finally that time of year all the eager holiday gift shoppers have been waiting for – Black Friday. If you've landed on this page, odds are you are looking to scoop up some deeply-slashed deals from the online retail behemoth Amazon. Well, you've come to the right place and are just in time to snag all the early Black Friday sales across product categories including (but not limited to) tech, fashion, home, and so much more.

Since the thousands of products on Amazon can feel overwhelming to sift through, we've combed the digital aisles for you. Below, we've highlighted the best of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon. Scroll through to find gifts for every person on your wishlist.
Advertisement

Amazon Tech Deals

Up To 55% Sony Headphones
24% Off Insignia 39-inch 720p Smart Fire TV
50% Off Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device 

Sony
Noise Cancelling Headphones
$78.00$179.99
Amazon
Oritzan
Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$31.44$49.99
Amazon
AquaSonic
Duo Dual Handle Ultra Whitening Electric T...
$42.45$69.95
Amazon

Amazon Home Deals

38% off Keurig K-Mini Coffee Brewers
Up to 40% off Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware
Up to 39% off Shark Upright, Mop, and Robotic Vacuums

PrettyCare
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$93.47$149.99
Amazon
iRobot
Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
$179.99$274.00
Amazon
nuLOOM
Celeste Persian Vintage Area Rug
$99.94$14.20
Amazon

Amazon Bedding Deals

35% Off Bedsure Queen Mattress Pad
15% Off Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow
28% Off Lifewit Bed Pillows

Bedsure
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
$6.37$11.69
Amazon
Mellanni
Queen Sheet Set
$32.97$47.97
Amazon
Royal Therapy
Queen Memory Foam Pillow
$41.99$59.99
Amazon

Amazon Beauty Deals

Up to 50% off Beauty from HAUS LABS by Lady Gaga
20% Off Slopehill Ionic Hairdryer 
15% Off Modelones Poly Extension Gel Nail Kit
50% Plantifique Foot Peel Mask

Advertisement
Haus Laboratories
Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
$17.00$34.00
Amazon
BAIMEI
Jade Roller & Gua Sha
$14.99$19.95
Amazon
GLAMGLOW
Supermud
$57.32$79.00
Amazon

Amazon Fashion Deals

Up to 15% off Men's & Women's Fashion from Amazon Brands
Up to 50% off Watches from Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger, and more

Yalox
Memory Foam Slippers
$20.88$35.99
Amazon
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
$49.99$69.50
Amazon
Syrinx
High Waisted Leggings
$19.53$29.99
Amazon

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement